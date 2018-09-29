TshisaLIVE

WATCH | A fan ambushes Dr Malinga on stage & hits him with a shoe

29 September 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lol! Dr Malinga took it all in his stride.
LOL! It's not surprising that something like this went down at a Dr Malinga show. 

The musician shared a series of videos of him performing in Swaziland when a woman from the crowd jumped onto stage, dragged Malinga on the floor and hit him with a shoe. 

It all seemed in jest and left fans questioning whether it was all part of an act to add some drama to his performance. 

Well whether it was all part of an elaborate plan or was totally random - this will have you howling with laughter. 

