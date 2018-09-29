What EXACTLY is the point of the Feather Awards? Here's the 411...
The Feather Awards organisers have set the record straight on the ethos of the awards
The announcement of the 2018 Feathers Awards nominees got tongues wagging after some members of the LGBTIQ+ community felt like it was not a representation of the community.
The Twitter streets didn't hold back when they questioned the "point of these awards anyway".
TshisaLIVE approached the organisers for some answers...
"The Feather Awards were initially launched as a tongue in cheek celebration of high-profile personalities - these personalities are by turn inspirational, humorous, scandalous and memorable individuals.
"From the outset, the nominee list has comprised of members of the LGBTIQ+ and straight communities. Over the years the Feathers has broadened its scope to incorporate the struggles of sexual minorities across the African continent as part of their discourse," the Feather Award organisers told TshisaLIVE.
Many tweeps complained that the awards "paraded" themselves as a celebration of the the LGBTIQ+ community and a platform to highlight issues that they faced on a daily basis but it didn't live up to the aims.
The organisers denied the accusations and emphasised they were doing a lot of work behind the scenes in the LGBTIQ+ community and just because the event itself was "cheeky" it didn't mean they don't do their part.
They also highlighted two of the Feathers platform’s flagship initiatives, which are the Community Dialogues they launched in 2016 and Law Enforcement Agency Training.
"To date, the Feathers has rolled out a series of educational and training programmes aimed at empowering both the LGBTIQ+ community and heterosexual community members about various issues and challenges faced by this community."
Here are some of the tweets that had harsh words to say about the Feathers.
#Feathers10 I was very honored to get Feather of The Year in 2012, but let's not kid ourselves. This is a misogynistic festival where gay men celebrate their friendships with their celebrity friends. It has very little to do with us. Even my award was a legitimation of a farce.— beverley ditsie (@bevditsie) September 26, 2018
The #Feathers10 and the team behind it is an enemy to LGBTIQ equality. Fight me.— Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) September 26, 2018
Literally every second in SA LGBTI members live in fear of being abused, called names, disregarded in working spaces, killed, you name it... I don’t remember any of the nominees saying or doing anything about that. I’ve only seen them at events taking selfies #feathers10— Please Whats Up Me (@IamSiba_B) September 26, 2018
Is it that time of the year again where we celebrate straight people for tolerating us?#feathers10— IG: Mlungisi_prince (@Mlungisi_prince) September 26, 2018
“What are you thoughts on the #Feathers10?”— lelo. (@SuburbanZulu) September 26, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/fpC0SWSYN3
Do you think they were justified?