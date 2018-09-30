I never told her I admire her & she was beautiful– Nyaniso heartbroken by Shoki Mokgapa's death
Shoki Mokgapa's former Ashes to Ashes co-star Nyaniso Dzedze has shared his heartbreak over the star's death this week, sharing how he wished he had got one last opportunity to tell her he admired her and she was beautiful.
Shoki died on Tuesday sending shockwaves across the industry. In a statement, her management confirmed that she had been struggling with clinical depression and had taken her own life.
Her death led to an outpouring of tributes from her friends in the industry and once again sparked a conversation on mental health and depression.
Actress Masasa Mbangeni said she had bumped into Shoki just a few weeks ago and the star had told her that she was "not okay". She said that she tried to comfort her.
But perhaps one of the most touching tributes so far came from Nyaniso, who took to Instagram to share his regrets at not telling her how much she meant to him.
Along with a picture of Shoki he wrote: "Some people never get to know how precious and impactful they have been in your life until it's too late. I never told her I admired her. I never told her she is beautiful. I never told her how I enjoyed working with her. I wish did."
He said Shoki's death left him in "shock and grief" before ending his tribute with a short message of gratitude for her inspiration in his life.
"Thank you Shoki for all that your life has served. Rest in love and in power."
Other celebs, including K Naomi and Salamina Mosese shared their battles with depression in tribute to the star.
So many ppl hav asked me y I 'overshare' about my own struggles with depression and anxiety, my family included, and then I hear stories like that of Shoki' s passing, and I realize that it will always be important to share openly about depression. Even in that, there is healing— Salamina Mosese (@salaminaM) September 27, 2018
Guys Anxiety & Depression are a REAL thing, can we stop downplaying these disorders! 😥— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) September 27, 2018
So...— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) September 27, 2018
This year I’ve been suffering from minor depression. As small as it may seem I hit rock bottom and felt like I couldn’t handle or wasn’t in control of my life.
With the help of family and a psychologist I’ve been pushing through.
Thought I’d share ♥️ https://t.co/GntyUdOm2t
People who suffer from depression often feel like they should keep it to themselves as they don’t want to be a burden on others. So many people are suffering in silence. If you know your friend has depression, regularly check on them, you could be their only saving grace ❤️— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) September 27, 2018
Something has to be done. This journey in the arts especially is so tough💔💔💔 https://t.co/nECQXT0YgU— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) September 27, 2018
The date and time of the funeral Shoki's funeral is yet to be decided, however a memorial is scheduled for Tuesday October 2 at the Market Theatre.