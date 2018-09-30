I never told her I admire her & she was beautiful– Nyaniso heartbroken by Shoki Mokgapa's death

Shoki Mokgapa's former Ashes to Ashes co-star Nyaniso Dzedze has shared his heartbreak over the star's death this week, sharing how he wished he had got one last opportunity to tell her he admired her and she was beautiful.

Shoki died on Tuesday sending shockwaves across the industry. In a statement, her management confirmed that she had been struggling with clinical depression and had taken her own life.

Her death led to an outpouring of tributes from her friends in the industry and once again sparked a conversation on mental health and depression.

Actress Masasa Mbangeni said she had bumped into Shoki just a few weeks ago and the star had told her that she was "not okay". She said that she tried to comfort her.

But perhaps one of the most touching tributes so far came from Nyaniso, who took to Instagram to share his regrets at not telling her how much she meant to him.

Along with a picture of Shoki he wrote: "Some people never get to know how precious and impactful they have been in your life until it's too late. I never told her I admired her. I never told her she is beautiful. I never told her how I enjoyed working with her. I wish did."

He said Shoki's death left him in "shock and grief" before ending his tribute with a short message of gratitude for her inspiration in his life.

"Thank you Shoki for all that your life has served. Rest in love and in power."

Other celebs, including K Naomi and Salamina Mosese shared their battles with depression in tribute to the star.