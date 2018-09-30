TshisaLIVE

I never told her I admire her & she was beautiful– Nyaniso heartbroken by Shoki Mokgapa's death

30 September 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Shoki Mokgapa died on Tuesday after suffering from clinical depression.
Shoki Mokgapa died on Tuesday after suffering from clinical depression.
Image: Supplied/ Sink Film

Shoki Mokgapa's former Ashes to Ashes co-star Nyaniso Dzedze has shared his heartbreak over the star's death this week, sharing how he wished he had got one last opportunity to tell her he admired her and she was beautiful.

Shoki died on Tuesday sending shockwaves across the industry. In a statement, her management confirmed that she had been struggling with clinical depression and had taken her own life.

Her death led to an outpouring of tributes from her friends in the industry and once again sparked a conversation on mental health and depression.

Actress Masasa Mbangeni said she had bumped into Shoki just a few weeks ago and the star had told her that she was "not okay". She said that she tried to comfort her.

But perhaps one of the most touching tributes so far came from Nyaniso, who took to Instagram to share his regrets at not telling her how much she meant to him. 

Along with a picture of Shoki he wrote: "Some people never get to know how precious and impactful they have been in your life until it's too late. I never told her I admired her. I never told her she is beautiful. I never told her how I enjoyed working with her. I wish did."

He said Shoki's death left him in "shock and grief" before ending his tribute with a short message of gratitude for her inspiration in his life.

"Thank you Shoki for all that your life has served. Rest in love and in power."

Other celebs, including K Naomi and Salamina Mosese shared their battles with depression in tribute to the star.

The date and time of the funeral Shoki's funeral is yet to be decided, however a memorial is scheduled for Tuesday October 2 at the Market Theatre.

Mzansi pays tribute to Shoki Mokgapa

Shoki Mokgapa has died.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Shoki Mokgapa took her own life after a battle with clinical depression

Shoki Mokgapa suffered from clinical depression.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Intersexions actress Shoki Mokgapa has died

Shoki died on Tuesday night.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'She was always a ball of energy,' Mandisa Nduna' heartfelt tribute to Shoki Mokgapa

Mandisa believes that Shoki Mokgapa still had so much to give.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Here's why Shoki Mokgapa scored a Safta

Her spellbinding performance on the drama film captivated audiences and earned her rave reviews.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. #Naledi | 'He's not my boyfriend,' says girl at the centre of Cassper pool ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Shoki Mokgapa took her own life after a battle with clinical depression TshisaLIVE
  3. Julius Malema says under EFF government J'Something will keep the land! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Babes Wodumo is 'still waiting for an apology' over THAT Metro FM ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I'm scared of bringing an innocent soul into this cruel world ' - Celebs share ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X