TshisaLIVE

Bonang clears the air: 'If being strong, thorough & focused makes me a b*tch then that's fine'

01 October 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang says there has been many misconceptions about her over the years.
Bonang says there has been many misconceptions about her over the years.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang

Bonang Matheba is on a mission for global domination, after leading a discussion at the United Nations General Assembly lasy week and announcing her latest project as a co-producer on an international film, but told TshisaLIVE that she is still misunderstood, especially at home.

Bonang has been jet setting around the world, shooting international projects and collecting numerous awards across the African continent this year as one of the continent's most stylish celebs and leading media personalities.

She took a breather to speak to TshisaLIVE from New York recently and said that often the biggest misconceptions about her came from within Mzansi.

"There has been a number of misconceptions over the course of my career, especially in my country. In the beginning (of your career) you worry, halfway through you are like 'aaah' and when you get older you don't have time to correct people who don't want to understand you in the first place. Those close to you will always see the real you. My job is not to change the misconceptions but to live my life with purpose. Either you want to know me or you don't."

Among the many things she has been labelled, she said haters love to call her an Ice Queen or b*tch. Something she doesn't mind if it is because of her attitude to work.

"I don't know all the misconceptions about me. Nobody comes to me and says, 'Hey, wena,' and points them out to me. The only ones I do know is that I am an Ice Queen, that I am a b*tch. And that is okay. If being strong, thorough and knowing what you want makes me a b*tch then that is fine. Those aren't bad traits. If being focused means that I am not a pushover then that is okay."

"The old Bonang would just sit back and let people say what they want to say about her"

One place that she is definitely not a pushover is on social media. Queen B has been stinging back at haters with a vengeance over the last few months, even telling a fan recently to "feel free to f*ck off" for trolling her mother.

Bonang said she is just trying to protect herself while striving to stay classy.

"It wasn't a conscious decision. It was not something I thought about. But the more I grow, the more I protect myself. The old Bonang would just sit back and let people say what they want to say about her. I am still like that but if it gets to a point where I think that I need to answer it, I will. My responses are always incredibly classy, funny, sarcastic. I have a great sense of humour and I try to put that in my responses."

Bonang said she has moved her focus from trying to empower herself, to helping others through her bursary fund and other foundation work.

She said it wouldn't end there and the next few months would see her push other initiatives to empower young women.

"We (as those in the public eye) have to inspire and give young girls a platform to express themselves. We can provide the resources and platforms to help with that goal. It is something I am extremely passionate about and that I will keep pushing." 

WATCH | Bonang, Pearl & Nomzamo represent Mzansi at the UN

Bonang handled it like a pro.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

SNAPS | Here's why Bonang really is style influencer of the year in Africa

The woman makes everything look good... like anything! Uh mean... it's Bonang guys.
TshisaLIVE
26 days ago

Screw the 'kill them with silence & smiles' policy - Bonang Matheba loses her cool

The explosive exchange between Bonang Matheba and blogger Phil Mphela seems to have given rise to a new version of B.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Bonang must appear in court next month or be arrested, judge rules

Bonang's legal team had argued that she was not able to attend court because she had been invited abroad, while the state argued that the star was ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Bonang's giving away 3 of her fave gowns to fans for their matric dance

Three young ladies could be going to their matric dance in one of Bonang's red carpet gowns.
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

Most read

  1. #Naledi | 'He's not my boyfriend,' says girl at the centre of Cassper pool ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Julius Malema says under EFF government J'Something will keep the land! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Paxton gives us the 411 on her 'Angifuni' song & sexy music video TshisaLIVE
  4. Smitten! Boity spills some deets on her new love & enigmatic lover TshisaLIVE
  5. Shoki Mokgapa took her own life after a battle with clinical depression TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X