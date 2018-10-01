IdolsSA | Thato's narrow escape has the streets in a mess

Maybe it was something in the air or maybe he is set to pull off the greatest upset in Idols SA history, but Thato looked like he had risen from the dead to secure a spot in the next round of the TV music competition and some on the show could hardly believe it.

Sunday night's episode was lit AF with the show and several contestants trending on Twitter for much of the evening, which made it seem like it was the only program on TV.

One person who won the night was teen sensation Yanga who gave an incredible rendition of Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart by Alicia Keys.