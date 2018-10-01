TshisaLIVE

#IdolsSA | Thato's narrow escape has the streets in a mess

01 October 2018 - 10:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Thato (far right) made it through to the next round of the competition to the surprise of many.
Image: Twitter

Maybe it was something in the air or maybe he is set to pull off the greatest upset in Idols SA history, but Thato looked like he had risen from the dead to secure a spot in the next round of the TV music competition and some on the show could hardly believe it.

Sunday night's episode was lit AF with the show and several contestants trending on Twitter for much of the evening, which made it seem like it was the only program on TV.  

One person who won the night was teen sensation Yanga who gave an incredible rendition of Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart by Alicia Keys.

She took the whole auditorium to church, reaching notes higher than our neighbour after the dagga ruling.

Somizi was defeated by the performance and even wiped the floor with his jacket for her in praise.

The social media streets were also freaking out and declared it the best of the evening.

But the real drama was when Thato somehow made it through to the next round, much to the surprise of Ntokozo and Thando who had the most priceless reaction in the world.

The internet was filled with memes about the narrow escape and some tweeps even wanted to start an official enquiry into how Thato keeps getting them votes.

