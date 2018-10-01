#IdolsSA | Thato's narrow escape has the streets in a mess
Maybe it was something in the air or maybe he is set to pull off the greatest upset in Idols SA history, but Thato looked like he had risen from the dead to secure a spot in the next round of the TV music competition and some on the show could hardly believe it.
Sunday night's episode was lit AF with the show and several contestants trending on Twitter for much of the evening, which made it seem like it was the only program on TV.
One person who won the night was teen sensation Yanga who gave an incredible rendition of Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart by Alicia Keys.
#IdolsSA #Yanga #IdolsYanga— Dee (@PsDladla) September 30, 2018
Yanga all the way pic.twitter.com/PnZdn2uc2h
She took the whole auditorium to church, reaching notes higher than our neighbour after the dagga ruling.
Somizi was defeated by the performance and even wiped the floor with his jacket for her in praise.
The social media streets were also freaking out and declared it the best of the evening.
#IdolsSA can I officially say that Yanga gave the best performance of the night or nglinde kancane? pic.twitter.com/97MIQBDJfT— Smiley Face (@SmileyF50287204) September 30, 2018
If Yanda doesn't win 2018 #IdolsSA, I will blame the South Africans. This girl can sing and perform @somizi pic.twitter.com/2eYiWwGG3P— Tshidino Ndou (@TshidinoNdou) September 30, 2018
Yhoooo yanga's performance bathong #Theebest #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/H0MG0vlUum— Bongz the Prince (@ItsKAYBEE_NOTKB) October 1, 2018
Yanga 😍yeses lomtana— 🏳️🌈zitô🏳️🌈 (@ZozukoLanga) September 30, 2018
She's the only one who's made me feel this way😍😍#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/4nLa7Oa6oO
But the real drama was when Thato somehow made it through to the next round, much to the surprise of Ntokozo and Thando who had the most priceless reaction in the world.
The internet was filled with memes about the narrow escape and some tweeps even wanted to start an official enquiry into how Thato keeps getting them votes.
Is anybody gonna talk about ntokozo and thandos reaction when thatos name was called 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#idolssa pic.twitter.com/fAq4URoLuF— Taryn smith (@Smithtaryn27) September 30, 2018
#IdolsSA when your table was set before your enemies and they didn't expect it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4vRTwH8X1A— Rhulani-Maluleke😜 (@EllahMalule) September 30, 2018
Let’s do this guys, vote! #TeamThato #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/YfbBloFomP— Mongezi♛ (@ThisIsMongi) September 30, 2018
#IdolsSA who the hell keeps on voting for this Thato guy? pic.twitter.com/T4dm8JrJKc— Nunu Pop🌻 (@mmaphuti_kgomo) September 30, 2018
Can somebody sign Thato!!! Like this guy is not Idol's material he's an artist already!! 😭😭😭😍 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/XHFPN2KQk5— Real Spinmix (@Lebzano) September 30, 2018
Who keeps voting for Thato vele #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/WIm4D5QmMQ— Call me Ziezy (@anka_bane2) September 30, 2018
#IdolsSA when girls thought Thato was not gonna make it. Kanti God is on his side team @Thato we voting for you again. pic.twitter.com/eidnUkabMM— Precious lamula (@Scrirocco) September 30, 2018