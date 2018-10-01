TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo calls for privacy amidst traditional healer reports

01 October 2018 - 14:11 By Kyle Zeeman
Kelly Khumalo is rumoured to be undergoing training to become a sangoma.
Kelly Khumalo is rumoured to be undergoing training to become a sangoma.

Kelly Khumalo's team have declined to comment on claims that she's heeded a call from her ancestors and is undergoing training to be a traditional healer, telling  TshisaLIVE that it is an extremely private matter.

The star sparked speculation when she posted a picture of herself in what followers believed was attire worn by traditional healers late last week.

The post was filled with fans who have been gifted with the calling and wished her well. 

A source told Isolezwe Kelly is indeed undergoing training to become a sangoma but did not give any other details around the decision.

However, Kelly team said she does not want to speak on the claims and that she wants  to keep her private life out of the spotlight 

"Kelly would like to keep her personal affairs private," her manager Linda Moeketsi told TshisaLIVE.

This is not the first time that Kelly has apparently had dealings with the ancestors.

In 2014, sangoma Dumezweni Mahabuke from kwaThema in Ekurhuleni told Daily Sun  that Kelly must thwasa or she would apparently never have peace.

