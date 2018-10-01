Real Talk's future hangs in the balance - major review of shows at the SABC

SABC 3 has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that big changes are in the pipeline at the channel, which may result in Real Talk getting the chop soon.

In a statement SABC 3 said it was looking to reinvigorate its brand early next year and was currently looking at programming on it. However any decision was not yet finalised.

"The SABC TV Division is currently in its annual strategic review and planning cycle. Whilst there may be a myriad of ideas and proposals on the table for all programming based on their current and future expected performance, to date nothing has been finalised," SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu.

Neo added that the proposed strategies were "currently undergoing internal approval processes".

However, TshisaLIVE understands that Real Talk has been a cause of concern for the channel and may not survive after its next renewal, which would take it to March next year.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, co-founder of Cheeky Media, the show's producers, Janez Vermeiren said the talk show was up for renewal in November and they were preparing for a new season of the show but could not confirm if it would get a renewal in March.

"The (current) contract expires in a couple of weeks. There is a recommission on the cards but I haven't received anything in writing from the SABC. It may run until March next year or it may be renewed after that. But there is another contract coming after this contract (which expires in November). So we are preparing for another season."

Janez said it was the channel's decision on whether to axe the show but said that ratings had been stable even after a change of presenters in June when Azania Maseko took over from Anele Mdoda.

"The viewership numbers have been exactly the same going in after the presenter change. In general it has remained the same, if not, a point higher since the presenter change."

Janez said ratings had dropped in February when the show was moved from the 5pm slot to the 6pm slot and admitted that although it was stable now, they had not fully recovered from the impact of that move.