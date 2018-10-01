SA actors defend Florence Masebe against 'just a celebrity' criticism

SA artists have formed a wall of protection around Florence Masebe who has been at the forefront of taking the plight of actors to parliament after the South African Arts & Culture Youth Forum (SAACYF) came for her on Twitter saying she's just a "celebrity".

The veteran actress, who has been speaking out about artists' rights for years came under fire from the organisation, which claimed the discussions should be held with their institution and not Florence.

The organisation replied to a tweet from Morning Show SA informing followers that Florence and Nathi Mthethwa would be in studio to represent artists' views.

They asked e.tv to rather invite organisations like theirs to carry the conversations.