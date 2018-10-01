TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Skolopad's family cheers her up in hospital

01 October 2018 - 14:31 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad turned 35 on Saturday while still in hospital after a car accident.
Image: Instagram/Skolopad

Skolopad's family rallied together to throw her a surprise birthday party in hospital over the weekend.

The musician was involved in a head-on collision last month, which left one person dead and her seriously injured. Skolopad apparently lost control of the car and drove onto oncoming traffic, killing a man who was traveling on the opposite side of road. 

Exact details surrounding the cause of the accident are still sketchy at this stage. 

Taking to Instagram over the weekend Skolopad said her 35th birthday was one of the most painful days of her life but she was grateful her family surprised her with a party to cheer her up. 

"It was a really pleasant surprise that I did not expect at all. I had big plans for my 35th but the accident meant that all those had to be cancelled. I was disappointed when I found out that I would not be discharged by my birthday but at least my family made a big deal out of it."

The musician told TshisaLIVE that her birthday plans included performances and a nice party to round it off but that she is just really grateful to be alive.

"I'm grateful for life and maybe this was God just making me appreciate my life even more. It wasn't a great day, I was a bit sad about everything that has happened but really there's nothing I can do about it and everything is in his hands," she said.

Watch the video of her friends and family singing for her below.

There was even a friendship video made for her.

