SNAPS | Skolopad's family cheers her up in hospital

Skolopad's family rallied together to throw her a surprise birthday party in hospital over the weekend.

The musician was involved in a head-on collision last month, which left one person dead and her seriously injured. Skolopad apparently lost control of the car and drove onto oncoming traffic, killing a man who was traveling on the opposite side of road.

Exact details surrounding the cause of the accident are still sketchy at this stage.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend Skolopad said her 35th birthday was one of the most painful days of her life but she was grateful her family surprised her with a party to cheer her up.

"It was a really pleasant surprise that I did not expect at all. I had big plans for my 35th but the accident meant that all those had to be cancelled. I was disappointed when I found out that I would not be discharged by my birthday but at least my family made a big deal out of it."