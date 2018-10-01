WATCH | Kanye West went & delivered ANOTHER pro-Trump speech

Kanye West, oh we mean Ye pissed people off again with insinuations that changes should be made to the slavery laws in America.

In May this year Kanye sparked outrage after he said "slavery is a choice". Even though Kanye later apologised for the controversial comments, he hasn't been completely forgiven by fans.

So when his latest comments came to light, millions of fans across the globe, including our very own AKA expressed their heartbreak.

AKA took to Twitter to share just how sad the situation had become.

"Kanye is breaking my heart man... I’ve been trying to understand the homie but it’s too much now."