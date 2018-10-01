TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kanye West went & delivered ANOTHER pro-Trump speech

The internet is a complete mess and tweeps want the old Kanye back.

01 October 2018 - 11:10 By Chrizelda Kekana

Kanye West, oh we mean Ye pissed people off again with insinuations that changes should be made to the slavery laws in America.  

In May this year Kanye sparked outrage after he said "slavery is a choice". Even though Kanye later apologised for the controversial comments, he hasn't been completely forgiven by fans. 

So when his latest comments came to light, millions of fans across the globe, including our very own AKA expressed their heartbreak. 

AKA took to Twitter to share just how sad the situation had become. 

"Kanye is breaking my heart man...  I’ve been trying to understand the homie but it’s too much now."

AKA wasn't the only one who was in his feels over the new version of Kanye. The internet has been in their feels because it looks like Kanye just won't stop with his tendencies.

This time Kanye put on his famous MAGA red hat and wrote that he was pro-the (abolishment) amendment of the 13th amendment, the one that helped end slavery in the United States.

Obviously while the rest of the world were losing their minds... Trump totes loved the interview and particularly Kanye and his hat.

People don't even have words anymore. Whoever created Ye needs to know that all the internet wants is the old Kanye West. Finish and klaar!

