Zodwa gets candid: I am free because I am a broken person

She may wear a smile for the cameras and almost always dances with the biggest grin on her face but Zodwa Wabantu says beneath it all she is a broken person.

In a rare moment of emotion Zodwa posted an Instagram conversation between herself and another person where she touched on her innermost feelings.

She opened the conversation by sharing how the person had reached out to her and she listened because she recognised a person who was as lost as she was.

"I listen not because I care. I listen because you said something. You reached out to me because God sent you in that direction not because I know but he knows I listen to people who are lost like me."

Zodwa said people often thought she was free when in fact she was only free because she was so broken.

"I'm free because I'm a broken person. No parents. I have taught myself to trust me."

The dancer added that she was heartbroken because no one had listened to her before.

Fans reached out to Zodwa to offer their support and encouragement. They also applauded Zodwa's wise words.