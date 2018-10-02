Babes Wodumo vs PR companies: They wanted to make me a slay queen!

It's no secret that Babes Wodumo has had a rollercoaster relationship with PR companies ever since she burst onto the scene and she's revealed that it's because she "won't be changed".

Babes told TshisaLIVE the only other person she was willing to be when she's not Babes (the personality) was Bongekile and when her PR tried to change her, the singer decided she wasn't willing to make that compromise.

"There was always one underlying problem. Most of the PR companies that I have tried to work with wanted to change me. They wanted me to put in heels and for me to be someone I am not. So I would get fed up and told them no, if you can't work with me as I am then leave me alone.

"I would tell them over and over again that the person you are trying to create is not who I am. This one time, I went onto TV looking horrible with ill-fitting clothes and people asked me what was going on. They were shocked because they could see I wasn't even comfortable and it was all their fault," she told TshisaLIVE.