Babes Wodumo vs PR companies: They wanted to make me a slay queen!

02 October 2018 - 07:52 By Chrizelda Kekana
Babes Wodumo won't let anybody change who she is.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

It's no secret that Babes Wodumo has had a rollercoaster relationship with PR companies ever since she burst onto the scene and she's revealed that it's because she "won't be changed".

Babes told TshisaLIVE the only other person she was willing to be when she's not Babes (the personality) was Bongekile and when her PR tried to change her, the singer decided she wasn't willing to make that compromise.

"There was always one underlying problem. Most of the PR companies that I have tried to work with wanted to change me. They wanted me to put in heels and for me to be someone I am not. So I would get fed up and told them no, if you can't work with me as I am then leave me alone.

"I would tell them over and over again that the person you are trying to create is not who I am. This one time, I went onto TV looking horrible with ill-fitting clothes and people asked me what was going on. They were shocked because they could see I wasn't even comfortable and it was all their fault," she told TshisaLIVE.

Babes thinks she's probably too headstrong where her brand is concerned. She said that whenever her fans pointed out that something was "out of place" she questioned why her management was trying to change her. 

The Wololo hitmaker explained that this is part of the reason her relationships with PR companies didn't last long. However, trying to change her wasn't the only issue.

"This other company even went a step further, telling me how to sit, how to talk, how to pose and to minimise my hand gestures. They wanted to turn me into a slay queen!

"There were also times where money went missing or just didn't add up... I would ask the people that asked me to perform for payment and be told the management already accepted the money but I wouldn't be notified."

Babes said she's found a PR home now but on a flexible contract which allows her the freedom to have her sister help out and they were also willing to discuss things instead of just instructing her on what or who to be.

However, Babes' stubbornness may have just paid off because who she is has not only gotten her a BET nomination but it had Diplo searching high and low to find her for a collaboration.

Check out the music video below:

