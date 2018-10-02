IN MEMES | Poor Mokgadi is going through the most & Twitter can't deal

Since Mokgadi first set foot in Turfloop she's been going through the most and now after her horrific car accident tweeps are feeling sorry for her because it looks like she just won't catch a break.

Tweeps are convinced that if Leeto (Mokgadi's husband) doesn't buy or build a house for them so they can move out of Leeto's parents' house things will just never be okay. Since Mokgadi got married her in-laws have been involved in all her drama because they are always around to butt into her affairs with Leeto.

Even though it looked like Meikie (Leeto's mother) had come to the hospital to support her daughter-in-law tweeps doubt that the peace will last in the Maputla household.

They expressed their worry for Mokgadi's health and had the memes ready.