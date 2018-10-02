IN MEMES | Poor Mokgadi is going through the most & Twitter can't deal
Since Mokgadi first set foot in Turfloop she's been going through the most and now after her horrific car accident tweeps are feeling sorry for her because it looks like she just won't catch a break.
Tweeps are convinced that if Leeto (Mokgadi's husband) doesn't buy or build a house for them so they can move out of Leeto's parents' house things will just never be okay. Since Mokgadi got married her in-laws have been involved in all her drama because they are always around to butt into her affairs with Leeto.
Even though it looked like Meikie (Leeto's mother) had come to the hospital to support her daughter-in-law tweeps doubt that the peace will last in the Maputla household.
They expressed their worry for Mokgadi's health and had the memes ready.
Mokgadi's family and Meikie's family in the same house kanti kusemakuleni na? Mokgadi and Leeto should build their own home and move out #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ml1z5mrnPK— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) October 1, 2018
Mokgadi, I hope the Maputla’s heard you #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ZjZOAFnGRb— Moeketsi Mofokeng (@CountryLegend91) October 1, 2018
Here we go mokgadi is crying 😢😢😭😭 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/CUtB6Tv7CH— Khutso (@Cebuty) October 1, 2018
I can't believe Mokgadi got me Crying #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/AhaxARgaiD— Be Kind 😊 (@Masweets_Itu) October 1, 2018
Pila pila when is leeto and Mokgadi moving out of that house #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WoEuC8c6m5— Brother Kamogelo 👑 (@Kamogelo_Masela) October 1, 2018
Being Mokgadi is gonna be very hard 😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/NBaSQ1BTE3— Thando (@ThandoShiks) October 1, 2018
Lets be honest though Mokgadi o bolela nnete akere #SkeemSaam so Leeto needs to chill pic.twitter.com/dgtqIOoXMS— Tebogo Mabitsela (@linahmabit) October 1, 2018