'Long distance relationships are cancelled'- Mzansi sweats over fuel hike
Yoh! But 2018 has been putting relationships through the most over the last few months.
Just as MTN decided to make us pay for DMs on Twitter and data prices made those hour-long Facetime chats impossible, the petrol price has increased and has made it hard for us to even visit bae.
The Department of Energy (DoE) announced that from Midnight on Tuesday the price of unleaded 93 petrol will rise by 99c‚ unleaded 95 by R1 and diesel by R1.24. Illuminating paraffin will cost an additional R1.04 and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) R1.79.
The increase has led to strong reaction with the Automobile Association (AA) warning that the “unprecedented price increases” would be "catastrophic for road users".
On social media the streets were a mess with jokes and memes about the increase and what it will mean for our lives.
Here are five reasons to feel blessed
You'll get more exercise because you'll probs be walking more.
#PetrolPrice— Plain_Kat (@KatlegoFortuna3) October 2, 2018
For once I feel hell'a blessed to be a pedestrian😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8cRcQUAObw
#PetrolPrice— @vhuhwavhonel (@vhuhwavhonel3) October 2, 2018
Now I have finally accepted my self as pedstrian. ....Walking like a tocket , walking like a tocket😂😂😉 pic.twitter.com/4f13GYt7x7
*#PetrolPrice R17,08 a litre— Ronald Phiri (@RonaldPhiri01) October 2, 2018
*Me heading to work: pic.twitter.com/Qo2HDlxK0F
You can finally make use of those bicycle lessons you had as a laaitie.
#PetrolPrice I’m getting a bicycle 🚴 pic.twitter.com/GiXuARrrC1— 9 6 S a v a g e 🐐 (@JustTlou_) October 2, 2018
#PetrolPrice— nigel (@an_nyathi) October 2, 2018
Anyone want to buy a bicycle ? pic.twitter.com/6y6oOdCZX9
No more Midrand boys to come steal your girl.
Ever since #PetrolPrice I sleep in peace. No more vrrr vrrr pha phas in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/zDhHBECZc7— Oratile (@oratilepitjo) October 2, 2018
i won't lie, ever since the #PetrolPrice increase— SmokezBeastly ☆ (@smokezwinger) October 2, 2018
i miss the Vrrr phas and zututututung though pic.twitter.com/DPiJifNx43
If you own a donkey the trade is set to go up.
Alternative mode of transport for sale. Say goodbye to monthly fuel increases. They only consume water. Various models available. Call 0111101234 to place an order. #FuelPriceHike #FuelHike #PetrolDieselPriceHike #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/JIeiuJvPVf— Floyd Nkuna (@AmuFloyd) October 1, 2018
You now have a new way of showing your love: just buy petrol.
#ChooseDay— X (@XondoZ12) October 2, 2018
Petrol or Diamonds?#PetrolPrice #FuelPriceHike #StopTheTaxAttack pic.twitter.com/cSHtEGAiFy
Five reasons to feel down
You probs won't be able to go see bae anymore?
Long Distance Relationships are Cancelled ❌❌ #FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/zRJLXKqqnt— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 1, 2018
It over to my side chick #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/rhVVttMW4I— Imabuza (@Imabuza1) October 2, 2018
when you realise that this #PetrolPrice is going to make impossible to go check up on your sidechicks... pic.twitter.com/7YpORkQkIE— ndongezile (@Ndongezile) October 2, 2018
If you have to pass more than two robots then its a long distance relationship wethu!#FuelHike#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/UH1k7CucTR— BonganiDa-SpecialOne (@BSpecial_One) October 2, 2018
Everyone you have ever met will now be asking for lifts.
Petrol is expensive stop asking for lifts. Dragon is R10 buy it and walk to work or school #PetrolPrice #FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/yOVrVaSkPp— Mr 29Gun Thatso🇿🇦 (@IamLondon_KM) October 1, 2018
What if they come for Dezemba next?
#PetrolPrice I think we might as well cancel December yazi...things are getting out of hand! pic.twitter.com/bxQeAF4gsE— 🍃N’wa-Mkhacani🍃 (@TsakkyM) October 1, 2018
The month of December has been postponed due to #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/hEAk2pkIIs— Ngwana tari e ntsho (@Africa_____) October 2, 2018
It means that everything else will go up, maybe even data.
Petrol going up— ❤️Pure@Heart❤️ (@purietee) July 31, 2018
Taxi fare going up
Unemployment up
Food prices up
At this rate I can't even afford to breath..#Petrolprice#petrolpricehike#Unemployment pic.twitter.com/B7benw1maU
#PetrolPrice increase will lead food price increase & job loses, R17 a liter is way too much pic.twitter.com/Npi3882VzH— Tend-zoRams 😎 (@Tend_zoR) October 2, 2018
Now we will have to guard our petrol like we guard our car or house.
There were times in SA when criminals used to steal petrol from vehicles. We are slowly getting there again.— Luckzon (@Osidlabehlezi) October 2, 2018
#PetrolPrice— Plain_Kat (@KatlegoFortuna3) October 2, 2018
I can't believe that no one has ever thought of robbing the petrol truck#Satafrika I'm disappointed😑 pic.twitter.com/gjew5hGGcb