'Long distance relationships are cancelled'- Mzansi sweats over fuel hike

Here's five reasons to feel blessed and five to feel down

02 October 2018 - 10:01 By Kyle Zeeman
Petrol prices are set to increase at midnight on Tuesday.
Yoh! But 2018 has been putting relationships through the most over the last few months.

Just as MTN decided to make us pay for DMs on Twitter and data prices made those hour-long Facetime chats impossible, the petrol price has increased and has made it hard for us to even visit bae.

The Department of Energy (DoE) announced that from Midnight on Tuesday the price of unleaded 93 petrol will rise by 99c‚ unleaded 95 by R1 and diesel by R1.24. Illuminating paraffin will cost an additional R1.04 and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) R1.79.

The increase has led to strong reaction with the Automobile Association (AA) warning that the “unprecedented price increases” would be "catastrophic for road users". 

On social media the streets were a mess with jokes and memes about the increase and what it will mean for our lives.

Here are five reasons to feel blessed

You'll get more exercise because you'll probs be walking more.

You can finally make use of those bicycle lessons you had as a laaitie.

No more Midrand boys to come steal your girl.

If you own a donkey the trade is set to go up.

You now have a new way of showing your love: just buy petrol.

Five reasons to feel down

You probs won't be able to go see bae anymore?

Everyone you have ever met will now be asking for lifts.

What if they come for Dezemba next?

It means that everything else will go up, maybe even data.

Now we will have to guard our petrol like we guard our car or house.

