Mlindo the Vocalist: Joburg can swallow you if you're not ready

02 October 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeeman
Mlindo the Vocalist says the move to Joburg was hectic but he was able to adapt.
Image: Instagram/ Mlindo the Vocalist

Mlindo the Vocalist has travelled the length and breadth of Mzansi performing at shows over the last year but said the first time he came to Joburg he was nearly overwhelmed by the experience.

Coming from the far smaller town of Port Shepstone in Southern KZN, Mlindo caught the attention of the people and music producer DJ Maphorisa with his videos on Instagram where he sang covers of popular songs with a more afro soul feel.

In fact Maphorisa was so impressed with the man that he brought him up to Joburg in January. He said the experience was incredible.

"I was in Joburg before, when I worked with other artists, but it was still a big experience for me to take in. I am used to it now but it can be really easy for it to feel like it is overcoming you. It's so busy."

Mlindo said the fast-paced lifestyle of Joburg is a world away from his hometown but he has been able to adapt quite quickly.

Sadly, as he pointed out, others have not been so lucky.

"I have seen people come to Joburg and just struggle. There are a lot of people here. A lot of people trying to guide you and tell you what to do. It can become a lot. You can become lost." 

He said that people often forgot who they were when they moved to Joburg and became arrogant. He said he was not about that life and had a team who would be honest with him if he suddenly got a big head.

"I think a lot of people think they are celebrities when they are not. I don't think I am and maybe that is because I have a great team that I really enjoy. We are like a family. We are close. They protect me from anything. But, I mean, I just want to make music not this fame thing."

He has been able to take his brother with him on his journey so far and set up his mom at home so that she wouldn't have to worry about anything. 

He said he now enjoyed being the breadwinner and providing for his mom like she had provided for him before.

TshisaLIVE
