Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Westbury protests - 'It was just a matter of time'
Just days after calling for an end to violence in Westbury musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has declared that it was just a matter of time before the community protested in the way that they have.
According to TimesLIVE unrest erupted in the area last week after a 45-year-old woman was shot and killed during a shoot out between three men. A 10-year-old girl was wounded in the incident.
Residents vowed to shut down the area to mourn her death and called on government to deploy the army to clean up the drug-ridden area.
As the protests continued on Monday Ntsiki took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the unrest and claimed that coloured people in SA were a "ticking time bomb" because their voice was being silenced.
It was just a matte of time. Coloured people in sa were always a ticking time bomb. A silenced voice. #WestburyProtest— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) October 1, 2018
She shared several reports from the ground and commentary on the situation in the Johannesburg town before warning that the protests may not end anytime soon. She also called for attention to be given to the community and their plight.
Tjerrrrr a coloured people don't mind a good fight yazi. The revolution might be here #WestburyProtest— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) October 1, 2018
Amongst all the Africans, coloured people got the "fight gene" 🙊I don't think this is about to end 😭we need to pay attention #WestburyProtest— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) October 1, 2018
Meanwhile, a Rea Vaya bus station was stoned and set alight in the area on Monday night.
Rea Vaya set on fire during unrest in Westbury. Why destroy services? #TotalShutdown @HermanMashaba @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/eTnPc18d4D— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 2, 2018
Police minister Bheki Cele was set to visit Westbury on Tuesday to address residents and try to restore calm to the area.