Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Westbury protests - 'It was just a matter of time'

Just days after calling for an end to violence in Westbury musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has declared that it was just a matter of time before the community protested in the way that they have.

According to TimesLIVE unrest erupted in the area last week after a 45-year-old woman was shot and killed during a shoot out between three men. A 10-year-old girl was wounded in the incident.

Residents vowed to shut down the area to mourn her death and called on government to deploy the army to clean up the drug-ridden area.

As the protests continued on Monday Ntsiki took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the unrest and claimed that coloured people in SA were a "ticking time bomb" because their voice was being silenced.