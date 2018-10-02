Riky Rick on violence: I am tired of our people dying because of gun violence

As the country watches the violence unfold during protests in Westbury, Johannesburg musician Riky Rick has called for an end to violence.

Riky, who recently lost his friend took to Instagram to speak about the death and the scourge of violence in society.

He said he was gatvol of violence taking those close to him.

"I'm tired of all our people dying from all this f**king violence. I'm tired of my n*ggers getting shot. I'm tired of us shooting each other.I'm just really tired. I am tired."

He said that it was a problem around the world that needed to be addressed.

"At some stage it needs to stop. I don't know when but at some stage it needs to stop. That's everywhere, around the world man."