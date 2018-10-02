Rowlene clears the air on love triangle rumours

However speaking to TshisaLIVE in a recent interview Rowlene denied she had a boyfriend and said she was proudly #SingleLife.

"I am very focused. No. No I am not in a relationship. It is a choice that I have made. It will happen when it happens. I am not really looking for love right now."

She said she is yet to find the man that can keep up with her.

"I don't think people who understand how hectic my life is. If they don't understand it, I can't be dating them. If they do, I'd be dating them. But I don't have time for dating now anyways."

Of course that hasn't stopped thirsty dudes from shooting their shot in her DMs.

"Yeah I have guys in my DMs but I am really nice about it and I always respond to it. I am too focused."