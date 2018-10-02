TshisaLIVE

Rowlene clears the air on love triangle rumours

02 October 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Songstress Rowlene Bosman's love life may be the subject in Twitter class at the moment but the star insists that she is single.

The star, who recently signed to Nasty C's Tall Racks Records made headlines recently when screengrabs of a conversation supposedly between her and muso Tellaman was shared on social media where the pair appear to be discussing their relationship and his relationship with a girl called Nandi. 

Rowlene and Tellaman have worked together on several projects including DJ KillaMo's On Some and Rowlene's Stay.

However speaking to TshisaLIVE in a recent interview Rowlene denied she had a boyfriend and said she was proudly #SingleLife.

"I am very focused. No. No I am not in a relationship. It is a choice that I have made. It will happen when it happens. I am not really looking for love right now."

She said she is yet to find the man that can keep up with her.

"I don't think people who understand how hectic my life is. If they don't understand it, I can't be dating them. If they do, I'd be dating them. But I don't have time for dating now anyways."

Of course that hasn't stopped thirsty dudes from shooting their shot in her DMs.

"Yeah I have guys in my DMs but I am really nice about it and I always respond to it. I am too focused."

