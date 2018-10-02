Samthing Soweto says his community has forgiven him for his criminal past

Musician Samkelo "Samthing Soweto" Mdolomba may have had some run-ins with the law growing up and even served time behind behind bars but has revealed that his criminal record has officially been expunged or removed and he is now an "upstanding member of society once more."

The muso and his friends were arrested for armed robbery and he spent more than two months in jail while awaiting trial when he was younger.

Speaking to the panel of presenters on Trending SA the Akanamali hitmaker said that poverty has led to many people doing desperate things but said hope showed him there was a better way.

He paid tribute to his neighbours and community, explaining that many had forgiven him for his rebellious past.

"Most of the people have forgiven me for half the things I did as a youngster. I always remember the second, the third, and fourth chance that I got."