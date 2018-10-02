Somizi shades fame-hungry SA designers

TV host and Idols SA judge Somizi has often grabbed headlines for his jaw-dropping red carpet looks, wearing some of the country's top designers, but says some designers were more obsessed with being a celebrity than pushing their clothing.

Speaking on his Metro FM Breakfast show with DJ Fresh on Tuesday Somizi said that he was amazed by the talent in SA but was concerned by the rise of designers who thought they were celebs.

"I spoke about it at the Durban Fashion Fair, South African designer's work should speak for itself versus them pushing the face before their work. They want to be famous. I don't want to know the designer's face. I want to know the designer's work."