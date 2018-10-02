TshisaLIVE

Somizi shades fame-hungry SA designers

02 October 2018 - 12:32 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi has challenged designers to let their work do the talking and stop trying to be famous.
TV host and Idols SA judge Somizi has often grabbed headlines for his jaw-dropping red carpet looks, wearing some of the country's top designers, but says some designers were more obsessed with being a celebrity than pushing their clothing.

Speaking on his Metro FM Breakfast show with DJ Fresh on Tuesday Somizi said that he was amazed by the talent in SA but was concerned by the rise of designers who thought they were celebs.

"I spoke about it at the Durban Fashion Fair, South African designer's work should speak for itself versus them pushing the face before their work. They want to be famous. I don't want to know the designer's face. I want to know the designer's work."

He said that designers also needed to realise that not everyone was meant to design couture. Instead they should look to work on everyday clothing to push their brand.

Somizi's wardrobe team is made up of several people including his trusted designer Anita Ferreira, who designed his MTV VMA outfit last year worth over R40k.

"Somizi has a loud personality and I wanted to channel that in the outfit. 90 percent of the outfit was made with tiny Swarovski crystals, including in the shoulders and the leg boot pants," Anita told TshisaLIVE at the time of the awards.

He also wore several other bold designs.

