JR talks business amidst tweet he wants to buy AKA's Beam Group

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently JR broke down his moves as a businessman.

"I have been running my own record company since 2009. I have been in business for 10 years. Business has always been in my bones. It has always been the way I have helped young artists and showed them what kind of deals to sign. Basically, help them. It has always been something I pride myself in. We have signed so many guys and made them into big names."

He said the step into broadcasting was a "no-brainer" because of his experience working with artists and being a muso himself.

"We need people who run companies that actually know what it is like to be an artist. To work hard. Who can answer the hard questions and know what you are going through. That is unique."

He said he was working hard to try change the music landscape and grow the industry and within five years wants to add a broadcaster or channel to his company.

"We are heavily invested in SA hip-hop, we want it to succeed. That is why we work so hard to keep it going. The whole industry has gone digital and we need to keep up. We need to push the culture and adapt or we will get left behind."