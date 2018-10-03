Malva pudding & Lady Zamar - That's what Raven Symoné loves about Mzansi so far!

Raven also said she was given a quick intro into the who's who of the Mzansi music industry and Lady Zamar immediately caught her ear.

"I learnt something this morning about (South African artists and music) from 5FM and I really loved this song by Lady.... Zamar! It was just beautiful."

Raven said there's also another group from SA she loves that she learnt about from Kelly Osbourne but she couldn't remember their name though so the guessing game began.

Raven: I learnt about them from Kelly Osbourne, can't remember their names but they are a three person group.

Us: The Soil? Mafikizolo? Micasa? What do they sing? Do they sing acapella?

Raven: No. She said afro house or something... like their dress (style) is very (artistic) like collectable clothes.

Us: Ahhh must be Mafikizolo!

Raven: Yeah, I have my moments but I must say I like them. I really enjoy their music.

"I also heard of Prince Kaybee and his music. I like that as well, I like house music a lot!"

As a singer (and dance and visual art artist) herself Raven said she loved music for the escape and the freedom it offers her.

That's So Raven, which many of us in Mzansi will remember because it used to air on SABC 1 (just before the news, which was great because if it clashed with the news some of us would never watch an episode).