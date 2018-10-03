ProjectRunwaySA | Kentse Masilo becomes the first ever winner in Mzansi

The finale of reality show Project Runway SA, which aired on Tuesday night sent Twitter into a compete frenzy as Kentse Masilo emerged victorious.

Kentse beat rivals Jaime and Kireshan to become the first ever winner of the Mzansi version of the fashion reality competition.

Even though judges were pretty impressed with Kireshan's creativity and Jaime's "amazingly strong pieces" - it was Kentse's collection that came out tops.