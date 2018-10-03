TshisaLIVE

#ProjectRunwaySA | Kentse Masilo becomes the first ever winner in Mzansi

03 October 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Kganyago will return as host for Project Runway Season 2.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

The finale of reality show Project Runway SA, which aired on Tuesday night sent Twitter into a compete frenzy as Kentse Masilo emerged victorious. 

Kentse beat rivals Jaime and Kireshan to become the first ever winner of the Mzansi version of the fashion reality competition. 

Even though judges were pretty impressed with Kireshan's creativity and Jaime's "amazingly strong pieces" - it was Kentse's collection that came out tops. 

As the winner Kentse gets to showcase her collection at a pop up stall at Paris Fashion Week and walks away with other prizes worth R1-million. 

Here's what the streets had to say about the finale. 

Lerato Kganyago revealed that she is set to return as the host of the show for Season 2 and opened up about some of the challenges she faced over the last two weeks. 

