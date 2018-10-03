#ProjectRunwaySA | Kentse Masilo becomes the first ever winner in Mzansi
The finale of reality show Project Runway SA, which aired on Tuesday night sent Twitter into a compete frenzy as Kentse Masilo emerged victorious.
Kentse beat rivals Jaime and Kireshan to become the first ever winner of the Mzansi version of the fashion reality competition.
Even though judges were pretty impressed with Kireshan's creativity and Jaime's "amazingly strong pieces" - it was Kentse's collection that came out tops.
WE HAVE A SEASON ONE WINNER! Introducing the first-ever winner of #ProjectRunwaySA: Kentse Masilo. Congratulations @bespoke_kentse! pic.twitter.com/2ku18MJeik— Project Runway SA (@ProjectRunwaySA) October 2, 2018
As the winner Kentse gets to showcase her collection at a pop up stall at Paris Fashion Week and walks away with other prizes worth R1-million.
Here's what the streets had to say about the finale.
This is the first time I’ve ever seen a US adaptation of a show in SA done better than the US version. I’m so impressed ✨🙌🏼✨ #ProjectRunwaySA https://t.co/GPEewf0401— Tumi_Manamela (@Tumi_Manamela) October 2, 2018
Kireshen designs were fire ..🔥🔥🔥🔥😍. He deserves to be a winner.. 👌🏽#ProjectRunwaySA 🥂🎉🌸— Nthabiseng Santho (@Bellesantho) October 2, 2018
Not feeling Kentse’s Collection #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/ISHvYewrrK— Pardo S👸 (@Qwin_Phee) October 2, 2018
Lerato Kganyago revealed that she is set to return as the host of the show for Season 2 and opened up about some of the challenges she faced over the last two weeks.
Thank you for your love and support. It’s been an amazing season. Super excited to announce that I will be be your HOST again for Project Runway Season ✌🏽2 🖤God is good!! pic.twitter.com/uDhTnJSCm7— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 2, 2018
The past 2 weeks have been really tough, buried my King, while my mom laid on a hospital bed, only God’s strength pulled me through like a champ, tonight I celebrate what was an incredible journey! Grateful for the opportunity 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0qbopdoc1c— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 2, 2018