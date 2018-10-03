Redi Tlhabi joins SABC News as host of current affairs show

Redi Tlhabi is set to make a come back to the small screen as the host of a new SABC current affairs show called Unfiltered, it has on Wednesday been announced.

The news comes more than a year after Redi announced her resignation from 702.

Redi's show is set to launch on October 7 at 8.30pm on SABC News Channel and SABC 3.

Unfiltered is set to tackle an array of issues including crime, corruption, education, politics as well as community and social issues.

"I have always responded positively to conversations that help us confront the ills of our society and affirm our quest for justice, democracy and accountability. It is with that vision that I begin this new chapter with the SABC," said Redi.

Group executive for news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni said Redi is a dynamic and versatile journalist, who fits the profile of the show very well.

Redi left 702 after being offered an economic journalism fellowship at Columbia University in New York.

However, her plans to move to America has been put an ice after her mom was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"My mom has a brain tumor. Major operation. She will need months to recover. I'm not getting on that plane until she is 100%." she told her followers on Twitter.