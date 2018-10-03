TshisaLIVE

Thuso Mbedu slams imposters using her name

03 October 2018 - 13:06 By Karishma Thakurdin
Thuso Mbedu has become a victim of fraudsters using her name.
Thuso Mbedu has become a victim of fraudsters using her name.

Actress Thuso Mbedu has warned fans to be wary of imposters using her name for all sorts of dodgy reasons on Facebook. 

Thuso was made aware of several fake pages set up under her name by a follower on Twitter. 

The actress went on to let fans know that her Facebook page is verified. 

Thuso told fans that her life was incredibly boring and wasn't the trouble. 

