Thuso Mbedu slams imposters using her name
Actress Thuso Mbedu has warned fans to be wary of imposters using her name for all sorts of dodgy reasons on Facebook.
Thuso was made aware of several fake pages set up under her name by a follower on Twitter.
Haaibo! Thank you very much for letting me know 😱 https://t.co/rDsBPaNjYz— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) October 2, 2018
The actress went on to let fans know that her Facebook page is verified.
Please note that my Facebook page is verified. I don't know what this nonsense is. Eish guys— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) October 2, 2018
So I went on Facebook to report the page I was just told about only to find that there are so many others 😱😩— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) October 2, 2018
My real Facebook page is verified. Please share with those you think will care to know. These people aren't fair. This is WRONG. They're scamming people. That's not OK pic.twitter.com/qs8IRFz0lT
Waaaaait! Just remembered. It's my personal account that's verified. Not the page.— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) October 2, 2018
Maigot. I must just delete everything and disappear. What manner of living is this???? pic.twitter.com/GcCTUqkUp4
Thuso told fans that her life was incredibly boring and wasn't the trouble.
If people knew how boring my life is, they really wouldn't be trying to impersonate me for likes😥My focus is on my work & building something solid for my family. Okunye: to the side.— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) October 2, 2018
Aside: asilungiseni phela nes'ngisi uma sizozenza abanye. Now people think ngihlulwa into enje