Utatakho leaves fans helluva confused
The social media streets were a mess on Tuesday night when ma Maria appeared on popular reality show Utatakho claiming she had a dream that malume Bushi was her brother.
The staunch ZCC member was so adamant that her dreams were right that she was even willing to take a DNA test to prove it to the people.
The strangest twist was that the pair had been dating for years when the "prophecy" came through.
Can you imagine! They even went to malume's mom to ask her to spill the tea. It didn't yield much results and the streets were touched by Bushi not knowing his dad.
The streets were not convinced though and took to Twitter to air their views and suggested that if she was right they would all be flocking to church this weekend.
#Utatakho Nna ke batla di results. Then we will agree that she has gifts. Etc pic.twitter.com/yTQ2dXYwGu— BeautifullyBroken💘 (@MousseRos) October 2, 2018
#Utatakho but this son in law should've just asked the father in law to adopt him. Instead of this tears drama... 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KgLPetJyFV— Phangelani andizi ke (@ghettostyler) October 2, 2018
#Utatakho this lady should have just tried another break up strategy instead of coming up with all this "dreams" mambo jambo. pic.twitter.com/2ncD6yiyDP— Observer (@ObserverHead) October 2, 2018
If he turns out to be her brother then I am joining ZCC. No jokes #utatakho— Matshediso_Valencia (@valencia_setina) October 2, 2018
#UTatakho ugirl was so sure about her dreams. Tyiii! Prophetess !😑 pic.twitter.com/NyFppa6mlR— SummerRose (@Ziyanda41483368) October 2, 2018
#Utatakho the pain Bushi going through its heartbreaking.Children needs to know their fathers hle. pic.twitter.com/oA0QxkSao6— phuti mathobela (@phuti_mathobela) October 2, 2018
In the end the results came back negative. The streets were convinced that the pair should now just once get married because all the tricks to break them apart had failed.
this episode of #utatakho was a joke weitsi 😂😂. 30 minutes of my life that i'll never get back pic.twitter.com/43kig4jQR4— Andzani 💛🍯 (@AyandaAlGaddafi) October 2, 2018
A good episode wasted just because the girl's ancestors are bored AF because of meaningless dreams. #Utatakho.— Luyolo Tyrone Hlatuka (@tyrone_loxx) October 2, 2018
#utatakho What a waste of my emotions! I wanted them to b siblings pic.twitter.com/QPoiBXLsXv— Unusualtk (@ErickThemba) October 2, 2018
Good thing that they are not related #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/C3MZeMm1oM— IG @pappazulu (@pappa_zulu) October 2, 2018
So.. Maria wanted her boyfriend to be her brother, and now she is going to support him as a boyfriend??.... Kuhlangahlangene la#utatakho pic.twitter.com/02qnbyGpzx— The Precious One (@Thee_Gugu) October 2, 2018
I personally think uTatakho made those results negative just so they’re not held responsible for ending their relationship 🙆🏽♀️😅#Utatakho— MaXulu (@siphe_xulu) October 2, 2018
Bushi nd his girlfriend's love is so strong not even dreams and prophesies can break them up, go on guys go get married now #utatakho pic.twitter.com/lMsmeFJ1ho— Manqoba Ntuli (@NtuliManqoba) October 2, 2018
#utatakho So if what they thought is not true, what does this say about Moria? pic.twitter.com/ThDSS8xsEO— 🎀💞BarbieLaviish🌸🐾 (@MiinorLeague) October 2, 2018