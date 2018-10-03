Utatakho leaves fans helluva confused

The social media streets were a mess on Tuesday night when ma Maria appeared on popular reality show Utatakho claiming she had a dream that malume Bushi was her brother.

The staunch ZCC member was so adamant that her dreams were right that she was even willing to take a DNA test to prove it to the people.

The strangest twist was that the pair had been dating for years when the "prophecy" came through.

Can you imagine! They even went to malume's mom to ask her to spill the tea. It didn't yield much results and the streets were touched by Bushi not knowing his dad.