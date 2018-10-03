TshisaLIVE

Utatakho leaves fans helluva confused

03 October 2018 - 09:52 By Kyle Zeeman
Host Nimrod Nkosi had to break the news to Maria and Bushi that they are not siblings.
Image: Supplied

The social media streets were a mess on Tuesday night when ma Maria appeared on popular reality show Utatakho claiming she had a dream that malume Bushi was her brother.

The staunch ZCC member was so adamant that her dreams were right that she was even willing to take a DNA test to prove it to the people.

The strangest twist was that the pair had been dating for years when the "prophecy" came through. 

Can you imagine! They even went to malume's mom to ask her to spill the tea. It didn't yield much results and the streets were touched by Bushi not knowing his dad.

The streets were not convinced though and  took to Twitter to air their views and suggested that if she was right they would all be flocking to church this weekend.

In the end the results came back negative. The streets were convinced that the pair should now just once get married because all the tricks to break them apart had failed.

