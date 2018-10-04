TshisaLIVE

DJ Cleo shades homeless family - 'Their priorities seem skewed'

04 October 2018 - 12:38 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Cleo pointed out that the family begging had designer threads on.
Image: Via DJ Cleo's Instagram

While several Twitter users were doing the most to try to help a family who had been kicked out onto the street, DJ Cleo questioned their plight and suggested that their prioritises may be skewed because they were wearing designer clothing.

A Twitter user took to the platform on Tuesday to detail how a woman and her four children had been locked out of their home by their landlord for apparently not paying rent for three months.

While some of the man's followers offered to assist and were eventually able to get the family back home "safe and sound", Cleo noticed the family's designer threads and pointed it out.

Cleo praised the man for assisting the family but said he was worried that their priorities may be "skewed" if they were sporting designer takkies but couldn't afford rent.

Tbo Touch was last year criticised for making comments about homeless people, claiming the only difference between a homeless person and himself was their "mental disposition".

"The only difference between the guy I just drove past begging in streets and myself is our mental disposition. Let’s change how we think," he tweeted.

