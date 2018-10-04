Halala! Distruction Boyz & Shekinah score nods at the MTV EMAs

SA acts Distruction Boyz and Shekinah are set to fly the South African flag high after being nominated at the MTV European Music Awards to be held next month in Bilbao, Spain.

The pair are nominated in the Best African Act alongside last year's winner Davido, Fally Ipupa and Tiwa Savage.

The last SA act to win in the category was LCNVL in 2013. The only other SA winner, Freshlyground, won it in 2006

TshisaLIVE broke the news to Distruction Boyz who were shocked and excited about the nomination.

"That is such great news! We are super happy and this just shows that gqom is the future," the group's Goldmax said.

The nomination comes just days after they won Best Gqom Album at the second annual Dance Music Awards. The group was also nominated for a BET Award earlier this year.

Goldmax said the group was in an incredible space at the moment and were confident of bringing home the prize.

"We are very excited and all these awards show we are doing really well. We have to believe that we can win and I think we will because the (gqom) movement is so strong."

#TeamShekinah and #TeamDistructionBoyz can vote for their idols on the MTV EMA website in the run up to the ceremony on November 4 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre.

Other leading nominees at this year's EMAs are:

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

Best Video

Ariana Grande (No tears left to cry)

Camila Cabello (Havana ft. Young Thug)

Childish Gambino (This Is America)

Lil Dicky (Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown)

The Carters (APES**T)

Best Song

Ariana Grande (No tears left to cry)

Bebe Rexha (Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line)

Camila Cabello (Havana ft. Young Thug)

Drake (God’s Plan)

Post Malone (Rockstar ft. 21 Savage)

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

Best New Act

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez