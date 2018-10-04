TshisaLIVE

Steve Hofmeyr weighs in on renaming of Grahamstown

04 October 2018 - 11:36 By Karishma Thakurdin
Steve Hofmeyr has shared his opinions about the renaming of Grahamstown.
Image: Instagram/Steve Hofmeyr

It's no secret that Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr does not welcome change with open arms and when it emerged that Grahamstown would be renamed, he proved the point yet again. 

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced on Wednesday that Grahamstown would now be known as Makhanda. 

Makhanda who was also known as Nxele was a Xhosa prophet and warrior. 

Weighing in on the name change, Steve said it will remain Grahamstown to him. 

Steve went on to suggest that towns' names were being changed willy nilly and that it shouldn't be named after every "goat herder who pissed under an Acacia tree". 

