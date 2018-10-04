Steve Hofmeyr weighs in on renaming of Grahamstown

It's no secret that Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr does not welcome change with open arms and when it emerged that Grahamstown would be renamed, he proved the point yet again.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced on Wednesday that Grahamstown would now be known as Makhanda.

Makhanda who was also known as Nxele was a Xhosa prophet and warrior.

Weighing in on the name change, Steve said it will remain Grahamstown to him.