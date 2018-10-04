Steve Hofmeyr weighs in on renaming of Grahamstown
It's no secret that Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr does not welcome change with open arms and when it emerged that Grahamstown would be renamed, he proved the point yet again.
Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced on Wednesday that Grahamstown would now be known as Makhanda.
Makhanda who was also known as Nxele was a Xhosa prophet and warrior.
Weighing in on the name change, Steve said it will remain Grahamstown to him.
If it's all the same to you, Grahamstown will remain Grahamstown to me.— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) October 3, 2018
Steve went on to suggest that towns' names were being changed willy nilly and that it shouldn't be named after every "goat herder who pissed under an Acacia tree".
I call most towns by their old names for the simple reason that small settlements with the potential to become Western towns cannot be named after every goatherder who pissed under an Acacia tree.— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) October 3, 2018