TshisaLIVE

Thapelo Mokoena shares first snap of his newborn son

04 October 2018 - 11:17 By Karishma Thakurdin
Thapelo Mokoena and Lesego's bundle of joy arrived recently.
Thapelo Mokoena and Lesego's bundle of joy arrived recently.
Image: Instagram/Thapelo Mokoena

Actor Thapelo Mokoena has introduced the latest addition to their family for the first time on Instagram. 

Thapelo and his wife Lesego announced back in June that they were expecting again, but kept their son's birth out of the spotlight. 

Until now that is! 

Taking to Instagram Thapelo shared the cutest picture of their older son Lereko with his lil bro. 

Thapelo announced the great news by paying tribute to Lesego. 

"The greatest blessing in life is knowing that no matter what, you have someone in your corner come rain or shine. You are a forever value add in my life. I got nothing but #Love for you mama Reko. Here’s to many more years with you by our side. From Reko, Coming Soon & myself," he said. 

AKA explains why R90 a month for an app is not 'too steep' for his fans

Mega also confimed that he is headed back to Vth Season.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Emtee's harsh lesson: Being so open got me disrespected

Homie says he felt disrespected by people who thought they knew him.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH | Bonang Matheba's fraud case postponed

Bonang Matheba's court case has been postponed to November 14.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Somizi shades fame-hungry SA designers

Somizi says some people are trying to hard to be famous and not letting their work do the talking.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sophie Ndaba addresses 'heartless opinions' over her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Rowlene clears the air on love triangle rumours TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Long distance relationships are cancelled'- Mzansi sweats over fuel hike TshisaLIVE
  4. Babes Wodumo vs PR companies: They wanted to make me a slay queen! TshisaLIVE
  5. Kanye’s coming to Africa to clear his head & work on new album TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

A deeper look into dogfighting in SA
‘Not today’: Criminals run for the hills after failed smash-and-grab
X