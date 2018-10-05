10 tracks & no features but is Anatii's #Iyeza a masterpiece?

Anatii caused a major traffic jam on the Twitter streets on Friday morning when he dropped his new album Iyeza to rave reviews from fans.

The musician revealed the album is the result of a deep personal journey to find himself and his spirituality.

Dude even visited Durban, the Eastern Cape and LA for inspiration before laying it down.

"I am not making music for anyone but myself. It is a therapeutic process. I felt that this is what helped me get through those darkest times," he said at the album's release.

The artist officially launched the album at a fancy event in Johannesburg on Thursday where he also paid tribute to the young artist, who painted the album's cover art.