10 tracks & no features but is Anatii's #Iyeza a masterpiece?
Anatii caused a major traffic jam on the Twitter streets on Friday morning when he dropped his new album Iyeza to rave reviews from fans.
The musician revealed the album is the result of a deep personal journey to find himself and his spirituality.
Dude even visited Durban, the Eastern Cape and LA for inspiration before laying it down.
"I am not making music for anyone but myself. It is a therapeutic process. I felt that this is what helped me get through those darkest times," he said at the album's release.
The artist officially launched the album at a fancy event in Johannesburg on Thursday where he also paid tribute to the young artist, who painted the album's cover art.
#BehindTheArtwork | .@ANATII breaks down inspiration behind #Iyeza album artwork x intros the artist behind it in .@NIKAMTWANAART— S K V N N Y (@Skinnygenes_TV) October 4, 2018
The name of the album trended at number one for much of Thursday night and Friday morning.
Cava five moods the masses were feeling over the release of Iyeza.
Fans were quick to hail him the J. Cole of Mzansi
#IYEZA— Celumusa Gumede (@gumede_celumusa) October 5, 2018
Already heard it thank you @ANATII for the great album Its going places
In America they had @JColeNC with the 2014 forest hills drive and S.A has you with #IYEZA pic.twitter.com/K2Pmw4G1k7
Some even had their favourites already
i played the first song, Wena, on #IYEZA by @ANATII and woow😭😭 i never expeded it - already nje it’s my favourite album of the year pic.twitter.com/0L0j1OAAS7— IYEZA (@cinga_n) October 5, 2018
First track gonna have peeps planning lobola #IYEZA pic.twitter.com/KYH4jBYvio— Hlanga Jordan (@Kiid_choc) October 4, 2018
I had to repeat #Ntloni 🔥😫 “Bamb’pha le mali inzima, hima hima” #IYEZA @ANATII pic.twitter.com/KA7RhDXHI6— Rebel Knights (@Ndumiso_RK) October 5, 2018
The whole album's vintage and traditional sound was a win
Scathamiya feels 🔥😫 the traditional elements in all these songs is breath taking 😫😫😫🔥🔥🔥 #USangthandaNa #IYEZA pic.twitter.com/MgNXuBl4uh— Rebel Knights (@Ndumiso_RK) October 5, 2018
The Guitar Strings and 808's are haunting this album— Liquid Spirit (@GuguMkhonza) October 5, 2018
The 80's Feel and Traditional Acoustic and This New Age Hip Hop Kwaito!!!! WELL DONE🔥🔥📿👑#IYEZA