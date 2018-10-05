TshisaLIVE

10 tracks & no features but is Anatii's #Iyeza a masterpiece?

05 October 2018 - 08:44 By Kyle Zeeman
Anatii dropped a new album and the streets can't deal.
Anatii caused a major traffic jam on the Twitter streets on Friday morning when he dropped his new album Iyeza to rave reviews from fans.

The musician revealed the album is the result of a deep personal journey to find himself and his spirituality. 

Dude even visited Durban, the Eastern Cape and LA for inspiration before laying it down.

"I am not making music for anyone but myself. It is a therapeutic process. I felt that this is what helped me get through those darkest times," he said at the album's release.

The artist officially launched the album at a fancy event in Johannesburg on Thursday where he also paid tribute to the young artist, who painted the album's cover art.

The name of the album trended at number one for much of Thursday night and Friday morning.

Cava five moods the masses were feeling over the release of Iyeza.

Fans were quick to hail him the J. Cole of Mzansi

Some even had their favourites already

The whole album's vintage and traditional sound was a win 

But at only 10 tracks, some fans thought Anatii was "lazy" and should have put out more.

While others couldn't care less and just rushed to Fakaza and FlexyJam for the heat

Anatii's all about embracing & expressing his culture and heritage

Fans can expect more spiritual awakenings from Anatii in his music.
