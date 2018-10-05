TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest hits back: I am not a fluke

05 October 2018 - 11:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest says he has proven his worth.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has some strong words for critics who have labeled him "expired" and has called his success a fluke. 

After Cassper decided to go back to his roots with a more kwaito and kasi infused style of music, fans were concerned that he might be playing himself out the game.

So when Cass dropped his latest single Hase Mo States he had a stinging message for haters, making it clear that he was no fluke and was gonna keep running these streets.

"Every year? Same story. I’m not a fluke. Oh well, let’s do this again! Beast mode!"

He claimed that no matter how much noise was being made about other artists and even if it overshadowed conversation about him, he was still the G with the blueprint.

"I find it crazy how they can still doubt me. How they get worried as soon as another name starts making noise. Haven’t I proved myself already? Didn’t I show y’all the blueprint?"

Cassper planned to debut his new single on Metro FM but the deal was cancelled at the last moment. 

Cassper wasn't bothered and told fans to get the new song even if it was on illegal download site Fakaza.

The move is in striking contrast to his rival AKA who threatened to not take pictures with any fans who had downloaded his music off the popular site.

