Lillian Dube nearly lost her job because of vibrator comments, but won’t apologise

05 October 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lillian Dube says she does not own seven vibrators, only three.
Lillian Dube says she does not own seven vibrators, only three.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press/ Lucky Nxumalo

Veteran actress Lillian Dube's bold decision to speak out about her sex life nearly cost her job, but she says she has no regrets.

Ma Lillian caused a stir in August when she told City Press she had no less than seven vibrators and preached a sermon on self-love.

Speaking to Metro FM this week about her comments Lillian said she was just exaggerating with the number and she actually only owned three. 

"I have three but even if I had seven, it is not like I am going to use them all at the same time. Do you wear all your seven shirts at the same time?"

She revealed that her comments to the paper landed her in hot water with her bosses.

"Right now, I nearly lost my job, I won't say which company, because they were not happy with this thing but I said, 'I am not going to keep quiet because you are entitled to sex and we have men that we love whose men switch have gone down'. Do you go next door?"

Lillian is also unapologetic for her remarks a few weeks later when she told TV host Thomas Mlambo during a live TV interview that it was important to suck on "titties".

"I encourage men to suck those titties and I encourage women... is it embarrassing? You don't suck a titty? What do you suck? You must suck something?" she said‚ as Mlambo hid his face in embarrassment.

Ma lillian has previously spoken about the benefits of sucking on a breast as a way of detecting cancer. 

WATCH | The Lillian Dube 'titty' comment that defeated the internet

"You don't suck a titty? What do you suck? You must suck something? - Lillian Dube.
