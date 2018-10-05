My mentor told me I wouldn’t make it in the industry so I gave up – Heavy K
Drum Boss Heavy K may be dominating the SA music scene but there was a time when he gave up on making beats because his mentor and idol told him he was trash at it.
The iNDE hitmaker told Metro FM's DJ Fresh that when he was starting out his career he would learn and take advice from another musician in his area who would supply beats to musos in Joburg. He idolised the guy and even walked the long distance to his house to meet with him.
But one day dude told him to stop making music because he was wasting his time.
"He told me that this is not my thing. When he listens to my songs he doesn't feel that I will ever be able to make it (in the industry). Maybe I need five or six years of training, he told me that. For me, as my idol he killed me inside. When I got home I deleted the (music production) program and everything. I was like, 'No. I am stopping this thing.' because he was my idol more than anyone else."
Heavy said it was only when DJ Smith came to him to ask for new music. When he told the man that he no longer made music, the DJ told him he didn't care and just wanted something because the beats Heavy provided made him "shine".
The DJ told him that his music was a hit in the shebeens nearby and invited him to come see for himself. When Heavy eventually did he said he realised he only needed himself to be successful.
That was not the last time that Heavy has had to rely on himself. Several years ago he would often take to social media to complain about not getting enough respect and asking for people to recognise him.
In 2015 the star criticised songbird Bucie's acceptance speech at the SA Music Awards for not acknowledging his contribution to her career, despite the award being for the Best Female Artist.
He said that he eventually learnt he needed to respect himself and let his music do the talking.
Heavy K told TshisaLIVE earlier this year that he was a "special" artist who wouldn't be changed by fame or what others said.
"To be honest, I consider myself special, this is my calling. That is why I am humble, I quickly got over the 'fame' that accompanied my success. I told myself, 'my money must make a difference in my life but it must never change me.' God gave me a talent and the ability to understand what I must do with it and I'm blessed that I know what makes a hit song."