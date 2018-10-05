Radio veteran Rowena Baird has died
After a lengthy battle with colon cancer SA FM radio personality Rowena Baird has died, the station confirmed on Friday.
The radio station shared the news on its Twitter page, saying that Rowena's sister confirmed she died on Friday morning.
Former SAfm senior presenter on Morning Talk, Rowena Baird, has passed away. Her sister, Michelle Baird, has confirmed that she died this morning. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/U6JxKFAsbX— SAfm news (@SAfmnews) October 5, 2018
SAfm former senior presenter of Morning Talk Rowena Baird has passed away this morning. Rowena Baird started her broadcasting career in the mid 1980s. May her Soul Rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/m9rcywMLpf— SAfmRadio 📻 (@SAfmRadio) October 5, 2018
In an interview on Morning Live about a year ago Rowena opened up about her battle with colon cancer and the effects it had on those close to her.
As news of Rowena's death spreads, social media users have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to her.
Rest in Peace to former #SAfm presenter #RowenaBaird pic.twitter.com/n7u5UxhzBx— Ronald Phiri (@RonaldPhiri01) October 5, 2018
The SAfm Family has lost one of its own💔. Our hearts are heavy.May your soul Rest In Peace Ausi Rowena Baird . 👼🏼 @SAfmRadio @RowenaBaird17 pic.twitter.com/P6QjMYEJGd— IG: BohlokwaMatlosa (@BohlokwaMatlosa) October 5, 2018
May her soul Rest In Peace, I for one shall dearly miss her laughs on SAFM! https://t.co/3iu8GlNo1j— BareFacts_Expressionist (@BangizweNkosi) October 5, 2018
Condolences to Safm &Baird family w'll always remember her at safm radio@jhb— Nkosiphethse Mtimde (@nkosiphethsem) October 5, 2018
