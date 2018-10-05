TshisaLIVE

Radio veteran Rowena Baird has died

05 October 2018 - 12:45 By Karishma Thakurdin
Rowena Baird has died.
Image: Twitter/ SA FM

After a lengthy battle with colon cancer SA FM radio personality Rowena Baird has died, the station confirmed on Friday. 

The radio station shared the news on its Twitter page, saying that Rowena's sister confirmed she died on Friday morning. 

In an interview on Morning Live about a year ago Rowena opened up about her battle with colon cancer and the effects it had on those close to her. 

As news of Rowena's death spreads, social media users have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to her. 

