WATCH | Pinky Girl slayed on the Joburg Fashion Week runway

05 October 2018 - 11:16 By Karishma Thakurdin
Pinky Girl was just pure flames.
Image: Instagram/ Pinky Girl

Reality TV star Pinky Girl who rose to stardom on her cousin Bonang Matheba's reality show is evidently cementing her place in the showbiz world. 

Pinky Girl wowed when she walked the runway at Joburg Fashion Week for Khosi Nkosi on Thursday night. 

Dressed in a traditional red dress with a matching head wrap, Pinky Girl was pure flames. 

Pinky Girl oozed confidence and totally owned that ramp. 

Yaaasss kween! 

Other celebs who also walked the ramp included Zizo Tshwete and Dineo Moeketsi. 

