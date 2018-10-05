WATCH | Sis just lost her wig in the most epic stumbled recovery EVER!

An American runway model shot to global internet fame after she snatched her own wig while trying to recover from stumbling during a performance this week.

Ahshaa Iman was strutting her stuff during a performance at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland this week when she suddenly stumbled.

Sis wasn't about to fall and make a scene. Besides runway queens don't stumble.

So she did what any of us would do in that situation (obviously) and did a rolly-polly or forward roll.

Problem is, no one gave her wig the memo. So it stayed.