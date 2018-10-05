WATCH | Sis just lost her wig in the most epic stumbled recovery EVER!

TshisaLIVE

05 October 2018 - 09:35 By Kyle Zeeman
A model snatched her own wig during a performance at a school in Baltimore this week.
Image: Instagram/ HBCU Buzz

An American runway model shot to global internet fame after she snatched her own wig while trying to recover from stumbling during a performance this week.

Ahshaa Iman was strutting her stuff during a performance at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland this week when she suddenly stumbled.

Sis wasn't about to fall and make a scene. Besides runway queens don't stumble.

So she did what any of us would do in that situation (obviously) and did a rolly-polly or forward roll.

Problem is, no one gave her wig the memo. So it stayed.

We're not sure why in 2018 weaves are not being secured but that wig fled the scene faster than Caster Semenya off the starting blocks.

Sis kept marching on. If it was us we would be marching all the way home and not stop.

A video of the incident from another angle has also gone viral on social media. 

Cava the camera ladies hilarious laugh and the man waving the wig like a flag.

It's too much!

Sis has taken it all in her stride though, sharing the videos on her social media account and even changing her display name to the "The Runway Wig Snatcher" .

