YoungstaCPT: It seems SA doesn’t care about coloured people at all

In the midst of heated protests in Westbury, Johannesburg this week and ongoing gang violence on the Cape Flats, rapper YoungstaCPT has told TshisaLIVE that it seems like the country has failed its coloured population.

According to TimesLIVE unrest erupted in Westbury last week after a 45-year-old woman was shot and killed during a shoot out between three men. A 10-year-old girl was wounded in the incident.

Residents vowed to shut down the area to mourn her death and called on government to deploy the army to clean up the drug-ridden area.

Youngsta has always been vocal about violence in predominantly coloured areas, even including images of unrest and living conditions in affected areas in his music videos. He told TshisaLIVE that he felt it was his duty to speak for people who had been silenced by those in power.

"The Western Cape has the highest incidents of gang murders in the country. So my messages are nothing that hasn't been said before, I am just trying to deliver it in a stylised way so people can listen. But at the same time, the message is very serious. The sad thing is, you will find that both the perpetrators and victims are coloured people."

He said the scourge had "reared its ugly head again" in Westbury.