Demi-Leigh gushes over her man's new book

06 October 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is a super proud girlfriend.
Image: Instagram/ Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters could not contain her pride over her man's new book. 

Demi and her man, Tim Tebow are total #lovegoals. 

Tim who is a sportsman, motivational speaker and author recently published his latest book. 

And Demi couldn't stop gushing over her man. 

"It’s always fun traveling but even better when you have good company. Congratulations on your new book @timtebow. I’m so proud of you." 

Meanwhile, Demi has also been living her best life in Egypt. 

#Egypt #pyramids

