SNAPS | Skeem Saam's Innocent Sadiki shows off her baby bump

Actress Innocent Sadiki is counting down the days to her baby's arrival.

Innocent who has won over the hearts of Mzansi with her character Sthoko on Skeem Saam revealed a few months ago that she and her hubby, Pastor Phindu Sadiki are expecting their second child.

And judging by her latest snaps on Instagram it seems like Innocent is about to pop!

Can we also just talk about Innocent's pregnancy swag?