SNAPS | Skeem Saam's Innocent Sadiki shows off her baby bump
06 October 2018 - 08:00
Actress Innocent Sadiki is counting down the days to her baby's arrival.
Innocent who has won over the hearts of Mzansi with her character Sthoko on Skeem Saam revealed a few months ago that she and her hubby, Pastor Phindu Sadiki are expecting their second child.
And judging by her latest snaps on Instagram it seems like Innocent is about to pop!
Can we also just talk about Innocent's pregnancy swag?
View this post on Instagram
God blessed them (Innocent and Phindulo Sadiki), and God said to them, "Be fruitful, multiply, fill the earth, and subdue it. Rule the fish of the sea, the birds of the sky, and every creature that crawls on the earth." #HalloOctober #babybump #pregnant #blessing #gift Thank you @kbubblesdesigns 👗 and @boitydoll 💄