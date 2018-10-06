TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Cassper looks all sorts of fine in this road to Moses Mabhida vid

06 October 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest is out here serving major heat.
All roads lead to SA's playground for Cassper Nyovest as he gets ready to #FillUpMosesMabhida. 

In just over 50 days Cassper is hoping to perform to 85,000 fans when he takes his #FillUp series to Durban on December 1. 

The rapper has been in beast mode preparing for the concert and making sure he's in the best shape. 

Cassper shared a video of himself working out. 

And...ladies this right here is an entire meal! 

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
