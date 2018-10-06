WATCH | Cassper looks all sorts of fine in this road to Moses Mabhida vid

All roads lead to SA's playground for Cassper Nyovest as he gets ready to #FillUpMosesMabhida.

In just over 50 days Cassper is hoping to perform to 85,000 fans when he takes his #FillUp series to Durban on December 1.

The rapper has been in beast mode preparing for the concert and making sure he's in the best shape.

Cassper shared a video of himself working out.

