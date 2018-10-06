TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Serena Williams singing will give you the feels

06 October 2018 - 09:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Serena Williams flaunts her singing skills for breast cancer awareness.

Sjoe! Talk about being a woman with many talents. 

Serena Williams shared a snippet of her version of The Divinyls global hit, I Touch Myself as part of a breast cancer awareness campaign to remind women to examine themselves regularly.  

Even though the tennis star said she was out of her comfort zone, she totally nailed it. 

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."  

View this post on Instagram

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

