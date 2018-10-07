TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda reveals her most bizarre Uber experiences

07 October 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Anele Mdoda has recounted the strange Uber experiences she's had.
Image: Twitter/Anele Mdoda

Everyone knows that being in the spotlight isn't a walk in the park. 

Apart from being under public scrutiny some celebs go through the most with fans. 

During a Twitter discussion about the most bizarre Uber experiences, Anele Mdoda revealed that an Uber driver got really agitated with her because he wanted a selfie with her, but she logged her name as Zintathu. 

Imagine! 

But that wasn't the only experience she had. 

While in Durban a Taxify driver asked them to get out because they apparently requested an Uber and he wasn't. 

Mara this world...how bizarre? 

