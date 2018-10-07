Anele Mdoda reveals her most bizarre Uber experiences
Everyone knows that being in the spotlight isn't a walk in the park.
Apart from being under public scrutiny some celebs go through the most with fans.
During a Twitter discussion about the most bizarre Uber experiences, Anele Mdoda revealed that an Uber driver got really agitated with her because he wanted a selfie with her, but she logged her name as Zintathu.
Imagine!
Uber guy swore and threatened to hit me because he had been eaves dropping on my phone call and in the call I said I am Anele and on the app I am Zintathu and yena he wants a selfie with Anele. Literally got violent. https://t.co/30F2DzMEZr— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 3, 2018
But that wasn't the only experience she had.
While in Durban a Taxify driver asked them to get out because they apparently requested an Uber and he wasn't.
In Durban, I requested an Uber. It arrived. We checked the registration number and everything, we get inside he cancels and says he is Taxify now can we please get out. https://t.co/30F2DzMEZr— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 3, 2018
Mara this world...how bizarre?