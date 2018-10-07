TshisaLIVE

Itu Khune to Sbahle: I miss you so much queeno

07 October 2018 - 09:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Itumeleng Khune misses Sbahle a lot.
Image: Instagram/Itumeleng Khune

As Sbahle Mpisane continues to recover after being involved in a horror car crash two months ago, her man Itumeleng Khune misses her dearly. 

Sbahle was rushed to ICU after she lost control of her BMW and crashed into a tree during the early hours of the morning on August 9. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Itu shared the sweetest post about his gal. 

"Your charming smile, your sparkling eyes, your charisma, your sweet madness will remain forever in my heart. I miss you so much Queeno," he said. 

Meanwhile, there has been no updates from Sbahle's family regarding her health ever since a video of her from hospital was shared on Instagram by her brother Andile. 

The video was slammed by some members of family as she was apparently "heavily sedated" at the time and was removed from social media due to "malicious attacks". 

