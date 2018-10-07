SNAPS | Inside Shekinah's birthday celebrations
It's been a week of celebrations for songstress Shekinah.
After celebrating another year of life on Wednesday, a day later it was announced that she'll be repping SA at the annual MTV EMAs.
Shekinah along with Distruction Boyz scooped nominations at the prestigious awards.
A EMA nod at 24...that's pretty impressive and definitely worth continuing the celebrations!
The Suited hitmaker celebrated her special day with an intimate dinner with those close to her.
