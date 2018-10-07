TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Shekinah's birthday celebrations

07 October 2018 - 13:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Shekinah celebrated her special day earlier this week.
Shekinah celebrated her special day earlier this week.
Image: Instagram/Shekinah

It's been a week of celebrations for songstress Shekinah. 

After celebrating another year of life on Wednesday, a day later it was announced that she'll be repping SA at the annual MTV EMAs. 

Shekinah along with Distruction Boyz scooped nominations at the prestigious awards. 

A EMA nod at 24...that's pretty impressive and definitely worth continuing the celebrations! 

The Suited hitmaker celebrated her special day with an intimate dinner with those close to her. 

Here's a peek: (Swipe left neh)

