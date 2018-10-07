TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 5 dance moves you gotta try from the iWalk Ye Phara music video

07 October 2018 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Moonchild stars in the 'iWalk Ye Phara' music video.
Image: Vevo/ iWalk Ye Phara

Yoh! It's beginning to feel alot like Dezemba! We even have a music video for our national anthem, iWalk Ye Phara.

The song by DJ Maphorisa, DJ Raybel, Moonchild Sanelly, K.O and Zulu Mkhathini has BEEN having us for months. 

And the video did not disappoint with some seriously slick dance moves.

Cava five of our favourite moves we are going to be trying during the festive season. House parties, watch out!

Which leg?

The circus master run

This one you can do as a group

WATCH THIS ONE SLOWLY

Wipe your shirt son

Check out the full video below

