TshisaLIVE

WATCH | SA men wage war on four #KupeChallenge heartbreakers

07 October 2018 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee said he was just happy to see "black chocolate" represent.
Prince Kaybee said he was just happy to see "black chocolate" represent.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

You've seen them dominating your social media timelines with their fine selves, stealing your girl's attention and leaving many thirstier than a man in the desert. Now the men of Mzansi, including some celebs have hit back.

A video of four fine brothers from France breaking it down to Ghanian muso Ebony's hit song Kupe has flooded the internet and caused a commotion.  

Fam, even Gigi Lamayne and Mpho Letsholonyane were up and watching the brethren break it down.

Is that sweat we see, sisters?

But the men of Mzansi are gatvol of the four grabbing all the attention and have told them to leave Mzansi's women alone. 

Even gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad took the mic.

Actor Kay Sibiya shared a video expressing what many men were thinking.

Prince Kaybee was more forgiving, claiming he was just happy that black chocolate is being embraced.

LOL! The internet discovered Nasty C's long lost look-a-likes

The internet dug into Nasty C.
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

#Naledi | 'He's not my boyfriend,' says girl at the centre of Cassper pool party fiasco

'First of all... That guy ain't even my man,' said Naledi aka 'Miss Goodnight at 5 o'clock'.
TshisaLIVE
9 days ago

WATCH | Ayanda Ncwane's boys drop music video for LITTEST gospel song of the year

Ehhe Moya Wami is one of the biggest song to come out of Mzansi in 2018.
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

WATCH | This man crying over his 'wakanda' shirt will have you in stitches

A video of the guy's devastation has gone viral.
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Lillian Dube nearly lost her job because of vibrator comments, but won’t ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | The Mo Flava & Black Motion 'beef' that left Mzansi shooketh TshisaLIVE
  3. Radio veteran Rowena Baird has died TshisaLIVE
  4. YoungstaCPT: It seems SA doesn’t care about coloured people at all TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi goes crazy over LootLove's pregnancy announcement TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X