WATCH | SA men wage war on four #KupeChallenge heartbreakers
You've seen them dominating your social media timelines with their fine selves, stealing your girl's attention and leaving many thirstier than a man in the desert. Now the men of Mzansi, including some celebs have hit back.
A video of four fine brothers from France breaking it down to Ghanian muso Ebony's hit song Kupe has flooded the internet and caused a commotion.
Fam, even Gigi Lamayne and Mpho Letsholonyane were up and watching the brethren break it down.
Is that sweat we see, sisters?
Jesus !!! Why why why ? 🔥❤️😩 After this , ladies no bad week will prosper against you! pic.twitter.com/TMpPklXrrK— #VI #Twinkle #Iphupho #GigiGang (@Gigi_Lamayne) October 1, 2018
But the men of Mzansi are gatvol of the four grabbing all the attention and have told them to leave Mzansi's women alone.
Even gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad took the mic.
Actor Kay Sibiya shared a video expressing what many men were thinking.
Prince Kaybee was more forgiving, claiming he was just happy that black chocolate is being embraced.