LootLove's so glad she no longer has to hide her baby bump

Even though LootLove kept her pregnancy away from the spotlight for all the right reasons, now that the news is out she's kinda relieved that she no longer has to hide her baby bump.

And like all excited expecting moms, LootLove can flaunt her growing bump.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV star shared a picture of herself in a fitted vest and track pants.

She said that she was so glad she didn't have to wear oversized clothing any longer.