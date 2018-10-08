LootLove's so glad she no longer has to hide her baby bump
Even though LootLove kept her pregnancy away from the spotlight for all the right reasons, now that the news is out she's kinda relieved that she no longer has to hide her baby bump.
And like all excited expecting moms, LootLove can flaunt her growing bump.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV star shared a picture of herself in a fitted vest and track pants.
She said that she was so glad she didn't have to wear oversized clothing any longer.
She also shared another beautiful black and white picture taken at her pregnancy shoot.
View this post on Instagram
This was the first shot we took on set with the Dream Team, it was a test shot but I loved it so much for obvs reasons. Also. I’m mad mushy cause it’s me and my bestie... she’s been riding with me for the longest time and has been an incredible support system in the last couple of months, hell since we started being friends & now she gets to be a cool Aunty too. Maaaan, God knows exactly what he’s doing & places the most phenomenal people in your life around you to walk with you in this journey of life. My friends have been so wonderful, warm, supportive, happy and just damn excited. I love you all for making this so much easier! OMG! Ima be a MOM! 😆🤣😰😭🙈 📸: @aust_malema : @pixelkollective 💃🏾: @siya_weloveher 💋: @preciousxabamakeup
LootLove sent the internet into a complete meltdown on Friday afternoon when she revealed that she and Reason were expecting twins.
She described the journey so far as phenomenal and explained that she decided to keep her pregnancy away from the spotlight to protect those close to them.
"The most important thing for me has been protecting my family, my persons family, his beautiful children and respecting tradition. My silence has had everything to do with making sure that everyone who matters has their moment with this, that they feel everything, from shock to happiness to curiosity to excitement...all of it."