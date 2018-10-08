Masechaba Ndlovu reponds to backlash over 'bullying' Anatii on-air

Masechaba Ndlovu has hit back at claims she "ambushed" Anatii to talk about his private life and "bullied" him into speaking about things he was not ready to reveal during an interview on her Metro FM show on Friday.

The radio personality came under fire by listeners on social media after she apparently asked Anatii if he was an empath (a person with the special ability to recognise someone's mental or emotional state). She detailed how she had anxiety in anticipation of speaking to him and felt like she was picking up on his energy.

In a snippet of the interview that has been shared on Twitter, Anatii said Masechaba had asked the question before and smiled awkwardly.