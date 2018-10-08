Masechaba Ndlovu reponds to backlash over 'bullying' Anatii on-air
Masechaba Ndlovu has hit back at claims she "ambushed" Anatii to talk about his private life and "bullied" him into speaking about things he was not ready to reveal during an interview on her Metro FM show on Friday.
The radio personality came under fire by listeners on social media after she apparently asked Anatii if he was an empath (a person with the special ability to recognise someone's mental or emotional state). She detailed how she had anxiety in anticipation of speaking to him and felt like she was picking up on his energy.
In a snippet of the interview that has been shared on Twitter, Anatii said Masechaba had asked the question before and smiled awkwardly.
Masechaba is bully. Again using her platform to address things that aren’t related to the subject of the interview. This behaviour of feeling entitled to people’s personal lives must be the energy thats weighing her down. pic.twitter.com/s3mc5ZXpeC— Z’nodaka (@_Dubani) October 5, 2018
Social media users were not impressed and flooded social media users with comments about Masechaba making her guests feel "uncomfortable".
So grand grand was Masechaba expecting Anati admit to uthwasa because she felt some typa way around him? Wow this woman doesn't stop hey. So unnecessary 😷💆— Im gonna be ready - Yolanda Adams❤️ (@CyberMqalo) October 5, 2018
I felt that "you've asked me this before" from Anatii... it felt like Masechaba wanted to out him on air. 😣 Like, you already know, o mpotsetsang hape -especially bathong?!— Bubu 💕 (@Katleho_XVIII) October 7, 2018
Masechaba is making it too hard for me to remain a stan im really trying pic.twitter.com/63O7NYJG6u— Thabang (@Thabang015_) October 7, 2018
Your Masechaba must be called to order.. The way she addresses artist's personal issues on that platform is wrong.. pic.twitter.com/a7wOj4AQhp— L€t#@b0🤬 (@LethaboLT1) October 6, 2018
When questioned about being labeled a bully, Masechaba told TshisaLIVE she meant no malice with the questioning.
"None of it was from a sinister place. I can't comment further on it."
Masechaba said that she and Anatii spoke off air and that he didn't have any issues with the interview.
She noted the backlash, which she believes comes from a place of not understanding the history or backstory.
"People will see what they want to see. I totally understand because they don't have the inside story."
Anatii's manager Hloni Modise said he had no comment on the matter and preferred to focus on his newly-released album.
This is not the first time Masechaba angered listeners. Earlier this year she was slammed for "ambushing" Babes Wodumo about abuse allegations during a live interview.
Even though Masechaba has since admitted that she could have handled the interview differently, Babes told TshisaLIVE that she was yet to receive an apology.