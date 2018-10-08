TshisaLIVE

Masechaba Ndlovu reponds to backlash over 'bullying' Anatii on-air

08 October 2018 - 12:53 By Kyle Zeeman
Masechaba Ndlovu came under fire for the way she questioned Anatii about his "energy" and private life.
Masechaba Ndlovu has hit back at claims she "ambushed" Anatii to talk about his private life and "bullied" him into speaking about things he was not ready to reveal during an interview on her Metro FM show on Friday. 

The radio personality came under fire by listeners on social media after she apparently asked Anatii if he was an empath (a person with the special ability to recognise someone's mental or emotional state). She detailed how she had anxiety in anticipation of speaking to him and felt like she was picking up on his energy.

In a snippet of the interview that has been shared on Twitter, Anatii said Masechaba had asked the question before and smiled awkwardly. 

Social media users were not impressed and flooded social media users with comments about Masechaba making her guests feel "uncomfortable". 

When questioned about being labeled a bully, Masechaba told TshisaLIVE she meant no malice with the questioning.

"None of it was from a sinister place. I can't comment further on it."

Masechaba said that she and Anatii spoke off air and that he didn't have any issues with the interview. 

She noted the backlash, which she believes comes from a place of not understanding the history or backstory. 

"People will see what they want to see. I totally understand because they don't have the inside story."

Anatii's manager Hloni Modise said he had no comment on the matter and preferred to focus on his newly-released album. 

This is not the first time Masechaba angered listeners. Earlier this year she was slammed for "ambushing" Babes Wodumo about abuse allegations during a live interview. 

Even though Masechaba has since admitted that she could have handled the interview differently, Babes told TshisaLIVE that she was yet to receive an apology.

WATCH | Babes Wodumo is 'still waiting for an apology' over THAT Metro FM interview

"First of all... they stepped out of line and decided to splash my personal matters on live radio and that's not okay," said Babes.
