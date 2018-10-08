Musician Masego slammed for Israel show

The Trap House Jazz pioneer, who earlier this year hit up AKA for a possible collab, has not responded to the backlash.

Black Coffee faced similar backlash in April when he performed in the country. He defended himself by claiming he was not a political party and was just feeding his family.

AKA himself weighed in on the current boycotts after that, explaining during an interview on YFM that he would do the same if the money was right.

"At the end of the day, I have a real life that I need to live. I have dreams and aspirations . I have a daughter and a family. R3-million could change my whole circumstance. I am sorry, but in life there are times when it is every man for himself, whatever your political stance."